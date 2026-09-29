Goldy Brar added to FBI’s '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' list with $1 million bounty, know the other fugitives

Washington:

In a significant development, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday added fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar, to its coveted 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list, announcing a bounty of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest. As per the notice issued by the FBI on Monday (local time), Singh is wanted for his role as the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which has been allegedly linked to a string of violent crimes spanning the United States and Canada.

Here’s what FBI said on gangster Goldy Brar

The FBI in a statement said that it has added Satinderjeet Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List as he is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. The FBI in the statement added that a reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI said in details that the criminal syndicate has been actively involved in high-profile violent operations, including “assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.”

Goldy Brar based in US, oversees syndicate's operations

As per the updates from the US authorities, Singh is currently based in the United States and oversees the syndicate's operations across North America.

The FBI in the notice said that a federal arrest warrant was also issued for Singh by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, where he has been charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion, and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

FBI’s wanted bulletin lists multiple fugitives

It should be noted that the FBI’s wanted bulletin lists multiple aliases for the fugitive, including "Goldy Brar," Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet, and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

As per the profile records released by the bureau, Singh was born in Punjab, India, and speaks both Punjabi and English. The FBI also highlighted that the fugitive maintains active networks and operational ties across Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico. In a public advisory, the FBI warned that Satinderjeet Singh "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk."

With inputs from ANI

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