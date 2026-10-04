IIT Delhi scholar dies weeks after being found unconscious at rented house; FIR registered

New Delhi:

An FIR has been registered in connection with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) PhD student's death who was found unconscious and injured at his rented accommodation in Munirka in August, police said on Sunday. The FIR under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged at the Kishangarh police station on October 4 following the Supreme Court directions and a complaint received from the IIT security officer, they said.

What happened?

The 40-year-old PhD student was found in an unconscious and injured condition inside his rented house in Munirka village on August 18, a senior police officer said. The The door of the house was also locked from inside and the same was broken open by neighbours. The victim was immediately admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and remained under treatment for more than 45 days.

According to Delhi Police, no suspicion or allegation was raised against any person during the proceedings by the family or witnesses, as the injured was alone in the house, which is also evident from the CCTV footage of the camera installed outside the house.

Similar incident: Panel led by ex-HC judge begins probe in IIT Delhi student suicide

IIT Delhi has formed the probe panel to investigate the tragic death of 31-year-old MSc student in the institute's campus on August 22. The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building.

The probe panel will be headed by former Delhi HC Judge Justice Mukta Gupta and will comprise Pratap Sharan, Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS New Delhi, four student representatives, and the Registrar as Secretary and Convenor. The committee has been requested to submit its report within two weeks. The institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems.

It condoled the tragic death of the MSc student and said that it is extending financial support to his family through contributions from faculty, students and staff. The student joined the MSc programme in July 2025.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs

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