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Jantar Mantar protest day 3: AAP, AISA leaders detained during stir seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged manhandling by Delhi Police. "They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football... There is such a large police force here, yet they are not even registering an FIR against their own ACP, nor are they arresting the ACP...," he told ANI.

The Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation entered day three.
The Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation entered day three. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has entered day three on Sunday, October 4 with police detaining over a dozen workers of the  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who were protesting at India Gate here. The party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha were among the detainees. The left student wing AISA's President Neha Bora has also been detained, as per sources. 

 

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged manhandling by Delhi Police. "They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football... There is such a large police force here, yet they are not even registering an FIR against their own ACP, nor are they arresting the ACP...," he told ANI. Meanwhile, a brief clash was reported between AISA activists and Delhi Police at the protest site in India Gate. Purported visuals from the site circulated on social media showed All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora attempting to climb over a barricade while police officials tried to stop her.

 

The protest is part of the larger agitation happening across cities over the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning, conduct of the SIR exercise and mass deletion of voters, as reported by PTI. 

 

The fresh mobilisation in Delhi came a day after more than 150 protesters were detained here on Saturday. Over 500 protesters, including student activists and political leaders, were detained during demonstrations in central Delhi on Friday as well. Bora, AAP leaders and activist Yogendra Yadav were among those detained on Friday. 

Traffic restrictions imposed at Jantar Mantar

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around Jantar Mantar.  According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said. Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes. 

Also Read: 

Viral Jantar Mantar protest video is old, Delhi Police issues misinformation alert 

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