Viral Jantar Mantar protest video is old, Delhi Police issues misinformation alert

New Delhi:

A video purportedly showing a massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday is old, the Delhi Police said, dismissing claims that the demonstration was taking place live. In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the claim about a massive protest at Jantar Mantar was false. The police clarified that the footage being circulated online was from a past event and was being shared as if it showed a current demonstration. The clarification comes after the video circulated with claims suggesting that a large protest was underway at the prominent Delhi location on Saturday.

Police says footage is from a past event

Issuing a "MISINFORMATION ALERT", the DCP New Delhi account said the claim of a live, massive protest at Jantar Mantar that day was false. "The claim of a live, massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today is false," Sachin Sharma said in the post.

The police further stated that the video being shared was old footage and had been taken from archived material related to a past event. The clarification makes it clear that the video should not be treated as evidence of a protest taking place at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Warning against spreading misleading content

The Delhi Police also issued a warning to people circulating the video and making misleading claims about it. According to the police, legal action will be taken against those found deliberately spreading misinformation or circulating misleading content.

The warning comes alongside the police's clarification that the viral footage does not show a live protest at Jantar Mantar. The DCP New Delhi's post specifically described the circulating footage as "archived material from a past event", urging people not to believe the claim that it showed a current demonstration.

What Delhi Police said

The police's statement focused on two points: the claim of a live, massive protest at Jantar Mantar was false, and the video being circulated was old. DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma also warned that those deliberately spreading misinformation or misleading content could face legal action.

The Delhi Police has therefore asked people to treat the viral footage with caution, particularly when it is presented as a live or current event. As per the police statement, the video circulating online does not depict a massive protest taking place at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

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