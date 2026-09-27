Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with half-century vs West Indies, also completes 15,000 ODI runs

Thiruvananthapuram:

Playing his first ODI game since July, Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion and played a scintillating knock against West Indies in the first ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The star India batter completed his half-century in 40 balls and with that, he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most 50+ scores in ODIs by an Indian against non-Asian teams.

The former India cricketer, Sachin and Kohli were joint holders of the record with 95 50+ scores in the format. The latter surpassed his role model with a well-timed knock that put India in the driver’s seat in the first ODI. He started the innings with typical quick running between the wickets and carried the innings accordingly. The 37-year-old eventually reached the milestone with a cracking six off Alzarri Joseph in the 27th over of the game.

Kohli becomes second batter to score 15,000 ODI runs

Kohli also completed 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. He became the second batter after Tendulkar to achieve the remarkable feat. The former India captain also He also broke Tendulkar's record for the fastest cricketer to achieve the feat, having reached the milestone in 303 innings. As things stand, he remains second on the all-time leading run-scorers list in 50 overs. Upon completing 15,000 runs, he is now 3426 runs away from breaking Tendulkar’s record.

Most ODI runs in history:

Player Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 15002* Kumar Sangakkara 14234 Ricky Ponting 13704 Sanath Jayasuriya 13430

Gill completes century

India captain Shubman Gill once again played a marvellous knock, scoring his 10th ODI century in Thiruvananthapuram. He reached the milestone in 96 balls, with a boundary against Jayden Seales.

Chasing 296 runs, the captain stitched a 74-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who departed for 32 runs off 35 balls. After which, Gill and Kohli took over the business and pushed West Indies out of it. They dominated the proceedings, stitching a partnership of over 100 runs.

West Indies bowlers looked clueless in the middle as Kohli and Gill looked in perfect rhythm. Be it running between the wickets or hitting boundaries, the duo looked flawless and should be looking forward to staying till the end and getting the job done.

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Shubman Gill smashes 10th ODI century, leads India from the front in run chase against WI