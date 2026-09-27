Building collapse in Haryana's Ambala claims 2 lives; 15-20 still feared trapped

At least two people lost their lives and several others were wounded after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Ambala district of Haryana, said the officials on Sunday. The incident happened this evening in the Dhulkot village that left several workers trapped under the rubble.

The officials, however, fear that the death count could rise as 15 to 20 people are feared trapped under the rubble. They said a massive rescue operation remains underway that also involves teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, the police and local ambulance services.

Briefing the reporters, Ambala City Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Darshan Kumar said several people were hospitalised following the incident. Of them, four have been discharged, while five others are being provided with treatment.

He said the contractor and the owner of the under-construction building are absconding, and a hunt is on to trace them. Further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

"Rescue operations are ongoing. As for how many people are trapped inside, there is no concrete information yet; the exact number will be determined as the operation progresses," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Estimates range from 15 to 20 people, but nothing is confirmed yet. A total of 12 individuals have been identified so far, including the deceased. The ownership details of the building are not yet clear," he added.

Congress' Lok Sabha member Kumari Selja called the incident 'extremely tragic and distressing' and offered condolences to the family members of the deceased, while praying for the recovery of the injured. She also urged the administration to provide assistance to the injured and kin of deceased.

"The tragic incident in which an under-construction building collapsed in Dhulkot village of Ambala is extremely distressing. The news of workers losing their lives and several others being injured in the accident is heartbreaking," Selja said in Hindi in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I appeal to the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with utmost urgency to safely evacuate every worker trapped under the debris and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured."

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