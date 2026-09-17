6-month-old baby seriously injured in Pitbull attack in Sonipat, terrifying moment caught on CCTV

A six-month-old baby was seriously injured after a Pitbull attacked him in Sikka Colony, Sonipat. The incident was captured on CCTV, with footage showing two dogs coming out of a house before one of them suddenly pounced on the infant.

The baby's aunt, who was holding him at the time, was also injured while trying to deal with the attack. The child was left badly hurt and is currently undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak, where his condition is said to be serious. The incident has also raised questions about the dog's owner's alleged negligence.

CCTV captures Pitbull attacking 6-month-old baby

The CCTV footage shows two dogs emerging from a house in the area. Moments later, one of the dogs moves towards the infant and attacks him. The footage clearly captures the Pitbull pouncing on the baby, leaving him seriously injured.

The baby's aunt, who had the child in her arms, was also hurt in the attack. The infant was subsequently taken for treatment and is currently being treated at PGI Rohtak in serious condition.

Owner's negligence questioned after dog attack

The incident in Sikka Colony has left residents shaken and created an atmosphere of fear in the area. Questions have also been raised over the owner's responsibility and the alleged lack of care that allowed the dog to attack the child.

The family has not yet filed a complaint with the police in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the six-month-old remains under treatment in Rohtak, with his family waiting for his condition to improve.

Patiala couple attacked by pet Pitbull last month

The Sonipat attack follows a similar incident reported in Patiala, Punjab, last month, where a couple suffered serious injuries after a pet Pitbull attacked them in the Kumbhar Nagar area.

The husband and wife had gone with a local property dealer to see a house that was up for rent. As they rang the doorbell, the dog came charging out and attacked them. People nearby tried to intervene, but the couple sustained multiple bite injuries before the animal could be brought under control.

Both were taken to a private hospital in Patiala, where they received treatment for their injuries. A video showing the incident has since been widely shared on social media.

Centre proposed ban on 23 ferocious dog breeds in 2024

In March 2024, the Centre proposed prohibiting the sale, breeding and keeping of 23 dog breeds considered dangerous to human life. The Animal Husbandry Ministry directed states and Union Territories to enforce the proposed restrictions, citing public safety concerns.

Breeds including Rottweilers, Pitbulls and American Bulldogs were among those under scrutiny. The government also directed that such dogs already kept as pets be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

Reported by: Sushil Mor

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