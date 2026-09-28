Crowd clashes with cops, pelts stones over Shahi Masjid demolition in Ujjain; police fire tear gas

Ujjain:

Tension escalated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday (September 28) during protests against the proposed removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations. A large group of people resorted to stone-pelting and clashed with police at the site, prompting the police to use tear gas to disperse protesters during demonstrations.

Over 2,500 police personnel deployed

The situation in the area remains tense, with Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma present at the scene. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed to control the situation, while a city-wide alert has been issued. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed at the spot.

Protesters also raised slogans against the police administration, while authorities barricaded roads within a 500-metre radius of the mosque and restricted movement in the area.

As part of a road-widening project, members of the community demolished a portion of the Shahi Masjid, while differences emerged among other groups regarding the development work. Protesters were seen attempting to move ahead through the alleys, with women being pushed forward as they tried to proceed and protest. The situation also saw stones being thrown at police personnel deployed at the spot.

Congress objects to demolition of Masjid Complex

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has objected to the demolition of the Masjid Complex and called on the state government to respect sentiments.

"The administrative efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive. Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred. It has come to my notice that when the matter is pending in court, what message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the masjid? Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. My request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side. Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances," the Congress MP said.

Mohan Yadav's ancestral home razed

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dug up a section of his ancestral home in Ujjain to make way for a Rs 9.8-crore road-widening project. Yadav used a pickaxe to dig up a portion of his ancestral home, part of which will be demolished for the project.

As many as 272 structures, including religious sites, are set to be affected by the widening of the 730-metre road connecting Khajur Wali Masjid to Ganesh Chowk. The 9.8-crore project aims to ease traffic for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh.

(Input: Prem Dodiya)

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