Internet suspended at LPU amid protest, CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action against culprits

Chandigarh:

Internet services have been suspended in and around Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara amid ongoing unrest over an alleged rape case on the campus. The move comes a day after violent student protests escalated into vandalism and a prolonged blockade of National Highway-44 outside the university. The protests erupted early Sunday after claims spread on social media that an outsider had allegedly raped a female student inside the LPU campus. The allegation has not been established by police, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the state police to take strict action against those found responsible in connection with the incident and the subsequent unrest. The Punjab Chief Minister's Office said Mann directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to visit the spot and assess the situation personally.

The suspension of internet services comes as authorities step up security around the university following Sunday's violence. A large police contingent remains deployed outside the LPU campus as officials work to prevent any further escalation. Punjab Police had also conducted a flag march at the university on Sunday after the student protest turned violent. ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain security on the campus through the night. The police presence remained visible around the university on Monday morning as the situation gradually returned to normal.

Phagwara highway blockade lifted after 15 hours

One of the immediate disruptions caused by the protests was the blockade of National Highway-44, a key road connecting the region. Students had blocked the highway for more than 15 hours during the agitation. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said traffic movement was restored during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He added that the situation was peaceful and under control. With the highway reopened, normal traffic movement resumed, although security personnel continued to remain deployed around the university.

LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones midterms

The unrest has also led to changes in the university's academic schedule as the LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. The university has allowed students who wish to leave for their hometowns during the period to do so after consulting their parents or guardians. Several students were seen leaving the campus for their homes on Monday.

Those choosing to remain at the university have been advised to stay inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in activities connected with the unrest. The revised schedule for the postponed examinations is expected to be communicated separately by the university.

What triggered the LPU protests?

The protests began after information about an alleged rape of a university student circulated widely on social media. Students gathered on the campus demanding action and clarity over the reported incident. The agitation later escalated, with reports of vandalism on the campus and students blocking the highway outside the university. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show protesters damaging window panes and flower pots and setting some objects on fire.

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