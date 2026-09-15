Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla tried to flee using toilet break as pretext, got injured: Police

The Gurugram hit-and-run case involving woman biker Shivani Chauhan, popularly known as Sia, has taken another turn after accused car driver Kalyan Bainsla tried to escape from police custody. Bainsla was arrested in Rajasthan in connection with the Golf Course Road incident and, while being taken into custody, attempted to flee on the pretext of taking a toilet break.

During the escape attempt, Bainsla fell and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for primary treatment and was arrested after the treatment. The development comes as the investigation into the crash continues, with police having added an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following an analysis of CCTV footage.

Kalyan Bainsla tries to escape during toilet break

After being taken into custody, Bainsla said he needed to use the toilet. He then tried to run away from the police. The attempt ended when he fell, leaving him with minor injuries.

Bainsla was taken to a hospital for primary treatment. After receiving treatment, police arrested him and continued with the investigation into the Gurugram hit-and-run case.

Another man arrested in the Gurugram hit-and-run case

A second accused, identified as Lavnish, 34, a resident of New Colony, Palwal, has also been arrested in the case. Lavnish was present in the car with Kalyan Bainsla at the time the woman biker was hit and has been arrested in the case as per procedure.

The development follows Bainsla's arrest in Dausa, Rajasthan, after the Golf Course Road incident involving Sia. Police have added Section 109 of the BNS, which deals with attempt to murder, to the case after analysing CCTV footage.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)Lavnish, the second accused in the case.

What happened in the Gurugram hit-and-run case?

The incident took place on Golf Course Road in Gurugram when a car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle being ridden by Shivani Chauhan, known as Sia. Video footage of the incident showed the car following the bikers before allegedly moving into Sia's path and hitting her motorcycle.

Sia has rejected Bainsla's account that the collision was accidental. She has alleged that the car had followed her and that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. Bainsla, meanwhile, has claimed that the bikers were speeding, slowing down and "pinching" his car, and has denied deliberately hitting Sia.

Sia has also questioned why Bainsla did not stop after the collision if he felt sorry for her. She said the videos showed the car swerving into her lane and hitting her bike. Police registered the case after taking suo motu cognisance of the viral footage and later added the attempt-to-murder charge following their investigation.

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