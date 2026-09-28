3-year-old girl who fell into 250-foot-deep borewell in Faridabad dies after 10-hour rescue operation

Faridabad:

A three-year-old girl who fell into a 250-foot-deep borewell while playing in Seehi village in Faridabad died after a nearly 10-hour-long rescue operation, officials said on Monday. The girl was pulled out around 4 am on Monday (September 28), but doctors declared her dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The girl, identified as Neha, fell into a borewell while playing with other children near it on Sunday evening. After a rescue operation that lasted nearly 10 hours, she was pulled out at around 4 am. However, there was no movement in her body when she was rescued. She was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination of the girl's body will now be conducted.

How did the child fall into the borewell?

The incident occurred in Seehi village around 7 pm on Sunday.

A tractor was parked nearby, and the children had climbed onto it while playing. Neha allegedly slipped

Upon receiving the information, NDRF and SDRF teams launched a rescue operation. As darkness hampered the efforts, lights were installed around the borewell, while a camera was lowered into it to monitor the situation. During the operation, rescuers also reportedly heard the child crying.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Kunal Tiwari said the incident occurred around 6 pm on Sunday, and the control room received information at 7.45 pm. The NDRF team reached the site at 9.05 pm. The rescue operation was carried out jointly with the Haryana SDRF, state police, fire service, UP Civil Defence, the medical department and the municipal corporation. The girl was rescued at 3.50 am and sent for medical treatment.

The borewell reportedly belongs to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and had been defunct for around 15 years, according to the girl's father, Ramdin. He said the borewell was located on civic body land in Sihi village and that its cover had been removed or dislodged a few days before the incident.

When the girl fell into the borewell, other children nearby raised an alarm, following which villagers and her family rushed to the spot. Ramdin, who was at work at the time, said he learnt about the incident from villagers. Originally from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, he has been living in Sihi village for several years and works as a labourer. He lives there with his wife and children.

4-year-old child brought out dead

Earlier in July, a four-year-old boy who fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Ambala district of Haryana was declared brought dead after being pulled out of the borewell after a gruelling 21-hour rescue operation.

Nirvair Singh was taken out from the borewell at around 3.40 am after the multi-agency operation that began on Tuesday morning. He was immediately shifted in an ambulance to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. However, a doctor at the hospital said the child was brought dead when he was taken to the emergency ward.

(Input: Sunil Kumar)

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