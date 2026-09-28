All banks to remain open today as UFBU defers 3-day nationwide strike, SBI shares customer advisory

In a major relief to thousands of bank customers across India, all public sector bank branches will function as usual today, i.e. on September 28, 2026, because the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body representing seven bank employees' and officers' unions, has decided to defer the three-day nationwide strike planned between September 28 and September 30. The strike was deferred after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) assured them it would meet their demands, including a five-day workweek.

State Bank of India issues customer advisory

Meanwhile, State Bank of India, the country's largest public sector bank, has issued a customer advisory stating that all branches and banking services will continue to operate normally after the postponement of the 3-day strike proposed by UFBU. This means all SBI branches, along with other public sector banks, will now operate as usual this week.

What did UFBU say?

The United Forum of Bank Unions said the proposed three-day strike, which coincides with the half-yearly closing, was deferred after assurances that a high-level committee would deliberate on declaring the remaining Saturdays holidays.

"A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to deliberate on the issue of declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays. This committee will explore all possible alternatives, discuss with all the stakeholders, and work out a solution acceptable to all the stakeholders, more importantly, the customers," the UFBU said in a statement.

As regards the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the discussions can start with the IBA to propose modifications to the government to address the observations of the unions/associations, it said.

The residual issues as listed in the minutes dated March 8, 2024, will be discussed between the parties for expeditious resolution, it said. In view of the above, the UFBU agreed to defer the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions, it added.

Earlier, the government urged bank employees to withdraw the proposed strike and said it had already addressed most concerns through negotiations and welfare measures. The Centre also warned that the September 28-30 strike could affect banking operations, as it coincides with the half-yearly account-closing period.

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