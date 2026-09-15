Family of Gurugram hit-and-run victim demands attempt-to-murder charges, questions police inaction

Gurugram:

The family of the victim in the Gurugram hit-and-run case has demanded that the police add attempt-to-murder charges to the FIR, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon. The family has expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, claiming that even 48 hours after the incident, the accused has not been arrested. They have warned that if the requested charges are not added to the FIR, they will approach the court. Notably, the family of the young woman, Sia's two-wheeler was "hit from behind by a car" on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road on Sunday morning.

The family has alleged that the police have not yet recorded the statements under Section 164, further raising concerns over the progress of the investigation. According to the family, they are not satisfied with the action taken by the police so far. They questioned why the accused remains at large despite the passage of 48 hours since the incident. The family has maintained that the nature of the incident warrants stronger sections in the FIR and has specifically demanded the inclusion of charges related to attempt to murder.

'Accused was using the car as a weapon'

The family has alleged that the accused deliberately used the car like a weapon during the incident. They said the vehicle was not merely involved in an accident but was allegedly used in a manner that endangered the victim's life. Based on this allegation, the family is seeking the addition of attempt-to-murder provisions to the case. The family has also said that it will seek judicial intervention if the police do not act on its demand.

It is worth noting here that Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and, acting on the viral video, they initiated action.

"On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi told ANI.

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