21-hour Ambala borewell rescue ends in tragedy as 4-year-old child brought out dead

Ambala:

A gruelling 21-hour rescue operation to save a four-year-old boy who fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Ambala district of Haryana ended in heartbreak, as the child was declared brought dead after being pulled out of the borewell early Wednesday.

Nirvair Singh was taken out from the borewell at around 3.40 am after the multi-agency operation that began on Tuesday morning. He was immediately shifted in an ambulance to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. However, a doctor at the hospital said the child was brought dead when he was taken to the emergency ward.

How did the child fall into the borewell?

The incident took place at around 6:30 am on Tuesday in Dhaneora village of Ambala. Four-year-old Nirvair had accompanied his father, Manjit, to the family's fields to deliver breakfast to his grandfather, Karnail Singh.

According to the family, Karnail Singh had gone to the fields early in the morning, while Manjit arrived later with food. Nirvair insisted on accompanying his father, and Manjit agreed to take him along.

After reaching the fields, Manjit began working while Karnail Singh sat down to eat. Nirvair, who was initially sitting beside his grandfather, wandered away to play. He noticed an open borewell and began throwing soil into it. The wet soil around the borewell is believed to have given way as he leaned over to look inside, causing him to slip and fall.

Manjit said the family heard a loud sound and immediately rushed towards the borewell, calling out to the child. Family members and villagers initially made frantic attempts to rescue him, but after failing to do so, they informed the authorities at around 7:30 am.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar and other administrative officials soon reached the spot, following which rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF and the Army launched an extensive operation.

Similar incidents in the past

Last month, a four-year-old boy in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district was rescued after falling into a newly dug borewell near his house. He was trapped at a depth of around 20 to 30 feet and was pulled out safely following a nearly nine-hour rescue operation involving multiple agencies and local volunteers.

In 2006, a five-year-old boy, Prince, was rescued after a massive 48-hour operation when he fell into a borewell in a village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, an incident that had gripped the nation.

Also Read: Video: Child rescued from 300-foot-deep borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur after 10-hour operation

Also Read: 3-year-old girl, who fell in borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli, dies hours after being rescued