HC rejects pleas seeking FIRs against politicians over 'hate speeches' in 2020 Delhi riots

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots and the violence that broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019 following anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain dismissed the petitions while pronouncing its verdict. The court said the batch had been divided into two parts, one concerning the Northeast Delhi riots and the other related to the Jamia Millia violence.

"For the reasons mentioned in the judgment, all the petitions are dismissed," the bench said.

A detailed judgment is awaited.

Pleas sought FIRs against politicians over alleged hate speeches

Among the petitions concerning the Northeast Delhi riots were pleas seeking directions for the registration of FIRs against political leaders for their alleged hate speeches in connection with the violence.

The petitions also sought the formation of an SIT, a commission of inquiry or a fact-finding committee to investigate the riots. Some pleas sought action against police officers alleged to have been involved in the violence, along with directions relating to medical treatment and compensation for those affected.

The petitions seeking FIRs against political leaders were therefore part of the wider batch of pleas concerning the 2020 riots. The High Court, however, dismissed the batch of petitions on Monday.

The court had reserved its verdict in the matter on July 24. A detailed order explaining the reasons for the dismissal is awaited.

What happened during the 2020 Delhi riots?

Communal clashes broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, amid protests against the citizenship law. According to the information presented before the court, the violence left at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured. The petitions concerning the riots sought an independent investigation into the violence, including through an SIT, commission of inquiry or fact-finding committee. Some petitioners also sought FIRs against police officers they alleged were responsible for wrongdoing during the violence. The pleas also raised issues concerning medical treatment and compensation for those affected by the riots.

Separate pleas related to Jamia violence

The other set of petitions before the Delhi High Court concerned the violence that broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 following protests against the CAA.

The petitioners had sought an SIT that would be independent of the police and the central government to investigate alleged brutalities committed against students by police personnel. The High Court dealt with the two sets of matters separately while pronouncing its verdict on Monday. The bench said, "The batch is decided into two parts, one is for Northeast Delhi riots, and another is for Jamia Millia riots."

With the petitions now dismissed, the detailed judgment is expected to provide the court's reasoning behind its decision.

(With inputs from PTI)

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