Elvish Yadav's Kanpur event turns chaotic as fan pulls his jacket; former's companion falls from stage | Video

Kanpur:

A dandiya night event featuring rapper-singer and YouTuber Elvish Yadav at Kanpur's Lajpat Bhawan Ground in Moti Jheel turned chaotic on Sunday, October 4, as a large crowd gathered to see the actor and social media personality. Videos from the event have since surfaced online, showing pushing and shoving near the stage.

Fan pulls Elvish Yadav's jacket at Kanpur event

One of the videos shows a fan suddenly climbing onto the stage and pulling Elvish Yadav's jacket from behind. The incident appeared to catch those on stage off guard. Amid the ensuing commotion, one of Elvish's friends, who was also on stage, lost his balance and fell down.

Questions over security at Elvish Yadav's event

The incident has raised questions about security and crowd management at the venue. A key question being discussed is how the fan managed to reach the stage despite the presence of a large crowd. Anchors Prateek Trivedi and Sheetal Magar, who were hosting the event, were seen appealing to the audience to maintain calm as the situation became tense.

Some attendees also expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the event. Reactions shared on social media mentioned the crowd and the pushing and shoving. Some people were heard saying, "Paisa paani mein doob gaya, isse accha ghar par rehte." This was a reaction from attendees and could not be independently verified.

Elvish Yadav apologises for arriving late

Elvish's late arrival at the event also appeared to upset some attendees. In a video going viral from the event, the former Bigg Boss contestant can be seen apologising to the audience for the delay. He explained from the stage that he had been ready at his hotel since around 7 pm, but the organisers brought him to the venue late. He apologised to fans who had been waiting for him.

The incident has since shifted attention from the Dandiya Night performance to the arrangements at the venue. The event was held at Lajpat Bhawan Ground in Moti Jheel, under the Swaroop Nagar police station area.

As of now, the organisers have not issued an official statement regarding the viral videos or the reported issues with security and crowd management.

(With inputs from Anurag Srivastava)

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