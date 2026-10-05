Two criminals injured in encounter with Delhi Police in Usmanpur area, 26 rounds fired

New Delhi:

Two alleged criminals were shot in the leg during an encounter with the Special Staff team of Northeast Delhi Police in the Usmanpur area, police said on Monday. The encounter took place on Sunday night after the two allegedly opened fire at the police team. Around 26 rounds were fired by both sides during the exchange.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem. Both sustained bullet injuries to their left legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police laid trap after receiving information

According to police, the Special Staff team received information that the two accused were expected to reach their homes in Usmanpur through a forested route. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap in the area.

Police said that when the two men arrived at the spot, they allegedly opened fire at the team. The police retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire in which Kaif and Jaseem were injured.

During the encounter, bullets also hit the bulletproof jackets of two police personnel. However, both officers remained safe and were not injured.

Investigation into criminal records underway

Both injured criminals have been admitted to the hospital. The police are now gathering information about their criminal records and the cases registered against them, besides investigating their alleged involvement in other major crimes. Further investigation into the entire matter is underway.

The Special Staff team of Northeast Delhi Police continues to maintain surveillance over suspected criminals, armed offenders and wanted persons in the area as part of its efforts to curb crime.

Sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang arrested

Earlier, a sharpshooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang, namely Ankit Gulia, was arrested after an exchange of fire. Ankit was wanted in 9 criminal cases. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 3 live cartridges was recovered from him, Delhi Police said.

In July this year, the Delhi Police arrested three alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said the Rohini District Special Staff received specific intelligence about the accused, following which a surveillance operation was launched. Acting on the input, the team tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

Police said the three accused were allegedly planning a targeted killing when they were intercepted and arrested. Police also added that the shooters were receiving instructions through an overseas-based network, which allegedly directed them to execute the planned attack.

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