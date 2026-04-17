Delhi weather: Big relief from scorching heat, IMD predicts light rain, issues yellow alert

New Delhi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the people of Delhi. The city will get big relief from scorching heat as the IMD on Friday predicted light rain and issued yellow alert for the city. Delhiites were greeted by an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures, while the weather department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain later in the day in a few isolated pockets of the city.

Delhi records minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius -- the highest so far this season -- while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Explaining the prevailing conditions, meteorologists said the haziness and cloud cover are due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Pakistan. "Dust particles from these areas have travelled towards Delhi-NCR, resulting in a layer of dust haze and a deterioration in air quality," they said.

Thunderstorm and light rain reported in Rajasthan, yesterday

Thunderstorm and light rain activity was reported in parts surrounding Delhi, including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner in Rajasthan, yesterday and similar conditions persisted on Thursday, which is having an effect on the city's weather, experts said.

"Temperatures are expected to rise further across Delhi-NCR and northwest India over the next two to three days, potentially touching 41 to 42 degrees Celsius and leading to isolated heatwave conditions," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet

IMD issues 'yellow alert' over high temperatures in Kerala

Apart from this, the IMD also issued a 'yellow alert' over high temperatures across Kerala until April 19, according to a statement by the KSDMA. The 'yellow alert' indicates moderate heatwave conditions and advises the public to remain cautious.

In its statement, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in isolated parts of Palakkad district, 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, and 38 degrees Celsius in Kottayam.

Temperatures may rise to 37 degrees Celsius

Temperatures may rise to around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while Thiruvananthapuram may record around 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the authority, the India Meteorological Department has said temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal during this period. Hot and humid weather conditions are also likely to prevail across these districts, except in hilly areas, during the same period, the statement added.

Also Read:

Delhi heatwave: City swelters in extreme heat, Safdarjung records 40.3 degrees Celsius