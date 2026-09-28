Akhilesh Yadav's party may field 3 candidates in UP Rajya Sabha polls: Is SP relying on cross-voting?

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to field three candidates in elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, said sources on Monday. The decision was taken after Akhilesh chaired a meeting with party MLAs in state capital Lucknow.

The SP, which is seeking to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade in next year's assembly polls, has numbers to get two of its candidates elected to the Upper House. However, its decision to field candidates can cause cross voting in the state.

The SP will likely field Ram Gopal Yadav and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Alok Ranjan. Along with them, veteran leader Saleem Iqbal Shervani -- who has been a five-time Lok Sabha member -- could be SP's third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, according to sources.

The number game in Uttar Pradesh

At present, there are 397 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Sonelal), Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Sanjay Nishad's Nishad Party -- has 294 members.

On the contrary, the SP-Congress coalition has 103 MLAs. A candidate needs 37 votes to get elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. With 74 votes, SP could get two of its candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha, but it will have to muster additional support to secure the third seat.

SP relying on cross-voting?

According to sources, SP MLAs have told Akhilesh that many legislators of SBSP and the RLD could cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Based on this, the party will likely field a third candidate that would make the Rajya Sabha elections interesting in Uttar Pradesh.

The notification for the elections will be issued on September, while nominations can be filed until October 6. The votes will be counted on October 16. Of the 10 seats where polling would be held, eight are held by the BJP, while the SP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have one seat each.

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