Delhi govt announces major winter pollution measures: Construction ban from December 10 to January 20

New Delhi:

Delhi is set to see a series of restrictions and administrative changes as the government prepares for the rise in pollution levels during the winter months. The measures include a ban on dust-generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction activity, a temporary complete halt to construction and demolition activities, higher parking charges and changes in office timings.

The Delhi government has announced that these measures will be implemented over different periods between November 2026 and February 2027, with stricter restrictions coming into force during the peak winter period.

Ban on dust-generating demolition and construction activity

The Delhi government has ordered a ban on dust-generating demolition activities and outdoor civil construction work from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. The restrictions are aimed at limiting activities that can generate dust during the winter months, when Delhi's air quality becomes a major concern.

The government has also announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027. The stricter restriction will cover the period when the government expects construction and demolition activity to be particularly difficult to continue amid pollution-control measures.

Parking charges to be doubled

In another measure aimed at reducing the use of private vehicles, the Delhi government has decided to double existing parking charges at authorised parking sites. The revised parking charges will remain in effect from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

However, parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be excluded from the decision. The move is intended to discourage people from using private vehicles and encourage other modes of transport during the winter period.

Government offices to follow revised timings

The Delhi government has also announced changes in office timings from November 1 to February 28. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm. Offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm. The government has said that the change in timings is part of the measures being taken for the winter period.

50 per cent work from home for government and autonomous offices

The government has also directed government and autonomous offices to implement a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement. Under the arrangement, 50 per cent of employees will work from home while the remaining 50 per cent will work from offices. The measure will remain applicable from November 1 to February 28.

Together, the restrictions on construction and demolition, higher parking charges, revised office timings and work-from-home arrangements are part of the Delhi government's measures for managing pollution during the winter months.

The measures will be introduced in phases, with some restrictions beginning from November 1 and a complete ban on construction and demolition activities coming into force from December 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

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