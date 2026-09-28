Delhi LG chairs high-level meeting on women's security, orders action to eliminate dark spots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the steps taken by various departments and agencies to ensure women's safety in the national capital, and instructed "intensified and visible" patrolling across vulnerable stretches.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Chief Secretary, MCD Commissioner, NDMC Chairperson, Education Department's Principal Secretary, DDA VC and Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor.

Sandhu instructed that officials must ensure there is better lighting and security, and dark spots are eliminated in public parks and spaces, but directed it must be ensured that citizen's access is not curtailed. Further, he instructed that officials, particularly the police, must engage with students in colleges and schools.

Based on such interactions, measures must be undertaken to ensure that the demands and concerns raised by people are met "at the earliest and in the right earnest", he told officials.

Secure buses, public vehicles

In the meeting, Sandhu also directed the transport department to secure its buses and other vehicles, and ensure that proper lighting is there at bus stands.

He warned that "any laxity in this regard will be treated seriously and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against officers found dereliction of these duties," his office said.

'Women's safety is non-negotiable'

Later, Sandhu said, in a social media post, that women's safety is "non-negotiable" and the impact must be visible on the ground, providing details of the steps taken during the meeting.

He said that helplines and social media distress calls must receive prompt, round-the-clock response.

"Chaired a multi-agency review on women’s safety in Delhi," he said on X (previously Twitter). "Directed intensified, visible patrolling across vulnerable stretches; better lighting and security in public parks - without curtailing citizen access; and proactive engagement with schools, colleges and youth."