'Not yet paid a big enough price': Trump warns of resuming strikes against Iran if it 'misbehaves'

Washington:

The United States (US) could resume military strikes on Iran if the Islamic Republic 'misbehaves', said President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time), as he reviews the 14-point peace proposal sent by the Middle East nation. He even said that talks with Iran are progressing despite an uncertainty over their leadership.

Trump, who had launched the military strike against Iran on February 28 along with Israel, made the remarks while speaking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One in South Florida.

"If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly," Trump said, adding that the US still wants to "eliminate" the remaining of Iran's missile-production capabilities.

"Doing very well with regard to just about everything, but doing very well with regard to Iran. Again, they want to make a deal, they're decimated. They're having a hard time figuring out who their leader is. Uh, they don't know who their leader is because their leader's gone," Trump said.

Shortly after this, he made a Truth Social post on Iran's latest proposal and said he couldn't imagine that it would be acceptable, as he argued that Tehran is still to pay a "big enough price" for its past action in the last 47 years.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump's post read.

Trump has rejected all previous Iranian proposals, reiterating that he cannot allow Tehran to have nuclear weapons. In his earlier claims, he had warned that Iran, if it gets nuclear weapons, could strikes Israel, other parts of the Middle East and even Europe, terming them 'lunatics'.

According to Iranian media outlets, Iran has sent a 14-point proposal via Pakistan in response to a nine-point US proposal. But Trump wants Iran to give up its nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz from where about a fifth of the world's trade in oil and natural gas typically passes.