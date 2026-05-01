'Iran dying to make deal, only a few people know real status of talks': Trump

Washington:

Reiterating his claims that the US is nearing achieving its targets in Iran, President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that Islamic Republic is "dying" to make a deal. He even accused Iran of mass executions but said time intervention by the US prevented it.

Speaking at reporters at the Oval Office of White House in Washington, the American president also reiterated that Iran's economy is crashing, lauding the blockade of the Middle East nation. Due to the blockade, the Iranians are unable to get any money from oil, he said.

"Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn't do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn't do it," Trump said. "And that's despite a military operation. I don't call it a war. I'd rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal."

'Iran's military gone'

Trump also reiterated that Iran's military has been completely destroyed. He said Iran's "drone factories are about 82 per cent down, and their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down".

The US president also pushed again that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, which has been one of his long-standing demands, despite Tehran claiming that its nuclear programme is only for civilian use.

"They were getting ready to hang the women. I got on the phone very quickly, and I said, 'Don't do it. The whole world is watching," he said. "They killed 42,000 innocent, not weapon-carrying people, for protesting, and the number they say is a lot higher than that."

'Only few know about Iran talks status'

In his interaction with reporters Thursday, the Republican leader said talks are progressing with Iran, though only a few people know about the real status of the negotiations. He also acknowledged that there is an uncertainty regarding Iran's leadership structure.

"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible," Trump said, while also downplaying the prospect of resuming large-scale military strikes against Iran.

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