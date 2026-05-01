Bengal Elections 2026: Repoll ordered in 15 booths of Magrahat West and Diamond Harbour on May 2

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will see repolling in 15 booths across two constituencies on Sunday (May 2) after the Election Commission ordered fresh voting in selected polling stations of Magrahat West and Diamond Harbour. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal, the Election Commission said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. This is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the present set of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. No repolling was recommended in the first phase of the West Bengal polls held on April 23.

11 booths identified in Magrahat West for repolling

Repolling has been scheduled in 11 polling stations of the 142-Magrahat West Assembly constituency. The list of booths and room numbers notified for fresh voting is as follows:

46 – Yarpur F.P. School, Room No. 2 126 – Najra F.P. School, Room No. 1 127 – Najra F.P. School, Room No. 2 128 – Deula F.P. School, Room No. 1 142 – Ghola Nayapara Girls High Madrasa, Room No. 2 214 – Ektaara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 1 215 – Ektaara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 2 216 – Ektaara Malaya Dhoda F.P. School, Room No. 1 230 – Bahirpur Kurkuria F.P. School, Room No. 1 231 – Bahirpur Kurkuria F.P. School, Room No. 2 232 – Bahirpur Kurkuria F.P. School, Room No. 3

These centres will witness fresh polling due to procedural and administrative concerns raised during the initial voting.

Repoll in 4 Diamond Harbour polling stations

Four polling stations of the 143-Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency will also undergo a repoll. These include:

117 – Bagda Junior High School 179 – Chanda F.P. School, Room No. 2 194 – Handeypur F.P. School 243 – Raynagar F.P. School, Room No. 2

Officials confirmed that preparations are underway to ensure smooth conduct of the repoll across all the identified booths.

Election Commission issues strict instructions

The Election Commission has directed the local administration to make widespread announcements in the affected areas through drums and other traditional methods to inform voters about the repoll. "The polling area must be widely informed through drum-beating and other means, and the concerned candidates should be notified in writing about the date of the repoll," the poll body stated.

Authorities have also been asked to alert the Returning Officer and the Observers immediately. The directive states, "Please inform the concerned Returning Officer or Observer without delay and instruct them to act accordingly while keeping the Commission informed."

West Bengal Elections 2026

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with voting held across all 294 constituencies in two phases. The first phase on April 23 covered 152 seats, while the second phase today completed polling in the remaining 142 constituencies. The elections remained largely peaceful due to the extensive deployment of central security forces across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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