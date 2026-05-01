Other than Glory and Aadu 3, see what OTT has to offer with Friday releases | See full list

New Delhi:

Following the releases of Dhurandhar 2 and Bhoot Bangla, several other films have opened in theaters today, Friday. The lineup includes Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, alongside other options such as Kara, KD, Raja Shivaji, and Patriot. The anticipated Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also released today.

Simultaneously, you are guaranteed ample entertainment right at home, as a host of popular films and series have made their debut on OTT platforms. Check out this week's list below.

The Kerala Story 2

After its theatrical run, the film The Kerala Story 2 has now arrived on OTT platforms. Starting today, Friday, May 1, it is available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film features stars such as Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. It is worth noting that the first installment of the film was a major hit, with Adah Sharma playing the lead role.

Glory

If you enjoy sports-based content, this web series makes for an excellent weekend watch. It features Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Sayani Gupta, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The series begins streaming on Netflix today, May 1, 2026. This crime drama series is set against the backdrop of boxing. It has been directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

Swapped

This is an American animated comedy film. If you are looking for something great to watch with your children this weekend, you can certainly add this film to your watchlist. It has been directed by Nathan Greno. Produced by Skydance Animation, the film features voice performances by Michael B Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, and Justina Machado. It was released on Netflix today.

Raakaasa

Horror enthusiasts might want to check out this film. Starring Shobhan and Nayan Sarika, the Telugu film Raakaasa was released in theaters on April 3, 2026 and garnered significant acclaim. The film also performed well at the box office. It was directed by Manasa Sharma. Now, starting today, May 1, 2026, it is available for streaming on Netflix. The film is available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

My Dearest Senorita

This is a Spanish film. It was released in Spain on April 17, 2026. Now, viewers can also watch it on OTT platforms. It was directed by Fernando G Molina. This film is based on the 1972 movie of the same name. The story centers on Adela, the only child born into a traditional, conservative family. It was released on Netflix today, Friday, May 1.

Undekhi Season 4, Aadu 3

The series Undekhi Season 4 was released on SonyLIV today, Friday, May 1. It features Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma in lead roles. It is a crime thriller series. Additionally, Aadu 3, a Malayalam-language film, is also available. It stars Jayasurya, Vijay Babu, and Sunny Wayne. It is a comedy-fantasy film.

Old releases

Batchmates

This is a Telugu web series based on four engineering students. It explores various facets of student life, including college life and ragging, among other themes. It was released on JioHotstar on April 30, 2026.

The House of the Spirits

This is a horror-drama series. The series tells the story of the Trueba family, who must navigate secret loves, revolution, and a generations-old feud between the family's tyrannical patriarch and his granddaughter, all set against a backdrop of violent social upheaval. This series has been streaming on Prime Video since April 29, 2026.

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