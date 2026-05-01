Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande proudly flaunts her breast cancer scar: 'I survived, I conquered'

New Delhi:

Actress Rajshri Deshpande revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with Grade 1 breast cancer and was recovering. On Friday, the Sacred Games actress shared a personal update highlighting her journey of recovery and strength after battling breast cancer.

Sharing a series of pictures in which she flaunts her surgical scars, Rajshri Deshpande opened up about her experience, calling them her "survival story" and saying she has turned a painful phase of life into a moment of reflection and strength.

Rajshri Deshpande flaunts her breast cancer scar

In her latest Instagram post, Rajshri Deshpande shared a series of images in which she is seen wearing a saree and smiling freely. In one of the pictures, she gently reveals her surgery marks, while in others she is seen laughing and at ease. She referred to her scars as a reminder of everything she has "survived" and "conquered".

For the caption, she wrote, "My scars tell the story of my survival. Every single one is a reminder that I fought, I survived and I conquered. Breast cancer left its mark, but it could never touch my spirit. To every woman dimming her light please rise. You are so beautiful and your scars are not blemishes they are your crown of courage. Today, I stand tall for my film promotions with love in my heart and courage in my soul. Here’s to living life to the fullest."

Rajshri Deshpande's work front

On the work front, Rajshri Deshpande will be next seen in the Marathi film Baapya. The film also features Girish Kulkarni, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Gauri Kiran and Devika Daftardar in key roles. Directed by Sameer Tiwari and produced by Muktal Tewari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Also Read: Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'I'm recovering beautifully'