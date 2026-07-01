Monsoon arrival in Delhi-NCR breaks 5-year record, but wait is almost over; IMD reveals onset date

New Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to receive the southwest monsoon within the next two days, bringing an end to the prolonged wait and offering relief from the lingering summer heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this will be the latest monsoon onset over the national capital in the past five years.

In its latest bulletin issued on Wednesday, the IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan over the next two days.

Monsoon arrival in Delhi-NCR

The weather office said the monsoon advanced further on Wednesday into more parts of the north Arabian Sea and Gujarat, covered the entire Daman and Diu region, and spread across more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It also covered the remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the entire Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Haryana and Punjab.

"The northern limit of monsoon passes through Porbandar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Shajapur, Naugaon, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Budaun, Meerut, Karnal and Gurdaspur on July 1," the IMD said.

According to IMD data, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 25 in 2020, a day before it covered the entire country on June 26. In 2021, it arrived on July 13, marking the latest onset in recent years, and covered the entire country the same day.

In 2022, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 and spread across the country by July 2. It arrived on June 25 in 2023, while nationwide coverage was completed on July 2. In 2024, the monsoon reached the capital on June 28 and covered the entire country by July 2. Last year, it arrived in Delhi on June 29, the same day it completed its advance across India.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday night and has issued a yellow alert for the city. Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

No measurable rainfall was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Wednesday at any of Delhi's five weather stations. However, during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, trace rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, Palam and Ayanagar. The Ridge station received 0.2 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road recorded no rain.

The maximum temperature across Delhi ranged between 33.2 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, remaining below normal at all five IMD observatories.

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