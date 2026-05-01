TMC moves Supreme Court against EC order to use only central staff for Bengal vote counting

New Delhi:

The TMC on Friday moved the Supreme Court, challenging a decision made by the Election Commission. Earlier, the EC ruled that during the counting of votes, only employees of the Central Government and PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) would be appointed as counting supervisors.

The TMC contended that this decision raises questions regarding impartiality and effectively excludes state government employees. Prior to this, the TMC had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, but the court declined to grant them relief. Now, that very order has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court rejected a TMC plea challenging the Election Commission of India's directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

While the court upheld the validity of the decision requiring Central Govt/PSU employees to count as supervisors/assistants, and the writ petition was dismissed.

The High Court, in its observations, held that such appointments are within ECI's discretion and not illegal. The Court rejected apprehension that Central Govt. staff would act under political influence. Allegations were mere apprehensions without evidence.

Any grievance can be raised via an election petition (Section 100, RP Act, 1951), the court observed.

Welcoming the dismissal of the plea, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal told ANI, "The writ petition has been dismissed. We have received a copy. No political party can decide who has to be included and who is not to be included. It is the discretion of the Returning Officer; he/she can include whoever he/she wants in counting or the entire election process."

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, alleged that "observers from outside" and police officers unfamiliar with Bengal were being deployed in a manner that was targeting Trinamool Congress workers during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

She alleged that her party's youth block president was arrested in the morning, prompting her visit to Chetla, while also claiming that CRPF personnel had entered a TMC councillor's residence late at night without local police and assaulted family members.

Also, in a dramatic escalation of the electoral battle for West Bengal, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the immediate removal of Ajay Pal Sharma, a high-profile UP-cadre IPS officer, from his position as a Police Observer.