Election Commission orders repolling in Bengal's Falta constituency on May 21 after electoral irregularities

Kolkata:

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repolling across all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal, after severe electoral irregularities and subversion of the democratic process during the polling on April 29. The EC in an official statement said it had taken the decision after reviewing incidents reported from a “large number of polling stations” in the constituency.

“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal,” the EC said.

Fresh polling in all 285 polling stations on May 21, counting on May 24

The EC also directed that fresh polling will be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, 2026. Counting of votes will take place on May 24.

Earlier in the day, repolling was held across 15 polling booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim as the EC declared polls at the affected booths as void based on reports from Returning Officers (ROs) and Observers.

Massive protests were reported from Falta as locals alleged that they were receiving threats from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre. Various videos shared on social media showed locals getting into heated arguments with the security personnel during protests.

It is rare for the poll authority to order a re-election in an entire Assembly seat. On Friday, the EC ordered a re-election in 15 polling stations of two Assembly seats in West Bengal -- Diamond Harbour and Magarhat Paschim.

Falta constituency emerged as a flashpoint in Phase 2 of polling

During the Assembly elections, the Falta constituency emerged as a flashpoint in the Phase 2 of polling, with multiple allegations and incidents reported from across booths. Controversy intensified at Debipur (Booth No. 177), where BJP candidate Debangshu Panda and several voters alleged that the BJP button on electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been taped over with white adhesive, preventing voters from selecting the party.

The West Bengal Assembly polls were held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for the remaining seats is scheduled to be taken up on May 4.

Earlier in the day, the voter turnout for the repolling across two constituencies hit a staggering 86.9% (combined) till 5 PM with Diamond Harbour assembly constituency recording a turnout of 87.6% and Magrahat Paschim following with 86.11%.

Amid rain, voting continued for the state assembly elections, with voters queuing up outside a polling station in Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Repolling on 15 booths across two constituencies followed EC directions

The repolling on 15 booths across the two constituencies, which followed the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after reports of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29, is coming to a close amid heavy security deployment.

According to the ECI, the Additional Counting Observers and Police Observers have been deployed to ensure that the counting proceedings are conducted in a secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent environment. These appointments have been made in exercise of the powers conferred upon ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

During this period, the Observers shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Commission and will function under its superintendence and control. Additional Counting Observers have been appointed to assist the Counting Observers for 165 Assembly Constituencies which have more than one Counting Hall, according to the ECI.

Police Observers will oversee the security and law, and order arrangements around the Counting Centres of the ACs assigned to them, and ensure that the security arrangements around the Counting Centres are as per the Commission's instructions.

However, the Police Observers shall not enter the Counting Hall on the day of counting of votes under any circumstances. The Police Observers will function in close coordination with the Counting Observers and other election machinery deployed for the counting process.

Also Read:

Massive protest erupts in Bengal's Falta, locals allege threats and intimidation by TMC workers