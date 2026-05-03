Pune horror: Accused's criminal past surfaces as child's rape-murder sparks outrage

Pune:

Days after the rape and murder of a four-year-old in Maharashtra's Pune district shocked the country, the criminal background of the 65-year-old accused has surfaced and it has been founded that a couple of cases were registered against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in 2015.

According to officials, a case was registered first against him over molestation in 1998. Another case of molestation and attempt to murder was registered against him in 2015. However, he was acquitted in both cases due to lack of evidence.

In 2015, it was also alleged that the accused had tried to sexually harass a girl in his neighbour. For this, a case was registered against him under POCSO. However, he was acquitted by the court again in 2019 due to lack of evidence.

"We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information... The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandip Singh Gill told news agency ANI.

CCTV footage surfaces

The CCTV footage of the accused has also surfaced in which he could be seen with the victim, luring her to a alley. In 36-second video, the accused, who had a criminal background, could be seen with the victim moving through an alley. It is worth noting that the accused was caught via CCTV footage after a hunt was launched for the victim by her family members.

The police have registered a case against the accused, who has been sent in police custody till May 7, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO.

Govt seeks death penalty

The Maharashtra government has said that it is seeking a death penalty for the accused, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directing officials that he must be given the harshest of punishment.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Pune rural police to gather concrete evidence to ensure that the accused is hanged. He has also directed police to ensure the case is conducted the case in a fast track court," his office said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

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