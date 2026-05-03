Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Blame game between BJP, TMC as EC orders repolling in Bengal's Falta

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry on Monday (May 4). The assembly elections in all the four states and Puducherry are being closely watched because of their political significance and the neck-and-neck contest there.

The elections in West Bengal are particularly being watched out, as they have been described as a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership is seeking a fourth straight term, but the BJP has mobilised all its resources to oust the party from power. West Bengal, which has 294 assembly seats, saw an intense campaigning, with both TMC and BJP accusing each other of misusing all means to stop each other from coming to power.

Talking about Tamil Nadu, the state for most of the years has been witnessing a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) but the entry of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has changed the politics of the state. Vijay's party is also buoyed by some exit polls predicting that the TVK may emerge as kingmaker in a state dominated by Dravidian politics. However, it must be noted that majority of exit polls projected DMK's return to power in Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, the contest largely remains between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Here, exit polls have predicted a UDF's likely return to power. In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership is projected to return to power likely with a bigger mandate. Exit polls have also predicted NDA's return to power in Puducherry.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Monday.