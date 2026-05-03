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Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Blame game between BJP, TMC as EC orders repolling in Bengal's Falta

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: The poll results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (May 4).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (left) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (right)/ File photo
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (left) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (right)/ File photo Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry on Monday (May 4). The assembly elections in all the four states and Puducherry are being closely watched because of their political significance and the neck-and-neck contest there.

The elections in West Bengal are particularly being watched out, as they have been described as a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership is seeking a fourth straight term, but the BJP has mobilised all its resources to oust the party from power. West Bengal, which has 294 assembly seats, saw an intense campaigning, with both TMC and BJP accusing each other of misusing all means to stop each other from coming to power.

Talking about Tamil Nadu, the state for most of the years has been witnessing a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) but the entry of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has changed the politics of the state. Vijay's party is also buoyed by some exit polls predicting that the TVK may emerge as kingmaker in a state dominated by Dravidian politics. However, it must be noted that majority of exit polls projected DMK's return to power in Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, the contest largely remains between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Here, exit polls have predicted a UDF's likely return to power. In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership is projected to return to power likely with a bigger mandate. Exit polls have also predicted NDA's return to power in Puducherry.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Monday.

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 10:25 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Election Commission orders repolling in Bengal's Falta on May 21 after electoral irregularities

    The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repolling across all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal, after severe electoral irregularities and subversion of the democratic process during the polling on April 29. The EC in an official statement said it had taken the decision after reviewing incidents reported from a “large number of polling stations” in the constituency. Click here to read more.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Kolkata

    Security has been tightened outside the strongroom at Netaji Indoor Stadium ahead of vote counting for West Bengal assembly elections, which will take place on May 4.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP's Ramchander Rao on Bengal exit polls, slams TMC over allegations

    BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao has claimed that the latest exit poll trends from West Bengal indicate a major political shift, suggesting that the ruling Trinamool Congress is on the verge of losing power in the state. He said that for the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to come to power in Bengal, adding that the indications point towards a significant setback for the ruling party. Rao further alleged that TMC leaders are “frustrated and distressed” over the perceived outcome and are now raising questions against the Election Commission, EVMs, and the BJP.

     

  • 9:31 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP slams TMC for Falta situation

    The BJP has slammed the ruling TMC after a repolling was ordered in West Bengal's Falta. Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said people of Falta haven't been able to vote for many years, and thus the Election Commission had already imposed strict measures there.

    "Repolling will take place across the entire assembly constituency, and it should happen. This is a question of people's democratic rights, and the Election Commission has respected that," he said. 

  • 9:27 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Police say situation under control in Bengal's Falta

    Meanwhile, the police said that the situation was brought under control in West Bengal's Falta after locals staged a protest, alleging threats by TMC workers. An official told reporters on Friday: "The situation is peaceful, they have complaints. They are requested to go to the police station and file their complaints. Whatever complaints they have, legal action will be taken."

     

  • 9:26 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Repolling ordered as per assessment: EC official

    West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Saturday that the repolling the Falta assembly seat was ordered based on the assessment of the poll which has taken place. He said the assessment was done by the State General Observer and the team there.

    "The difference between other areas and Falta is - in Diamond Harbour, it (discrepancies) was found only in 4 places. In Magrahat, it was found in 11 places. But here, a large number of booths are there. That is why, EC has to take a decision based on the totality of the situation," he told reporters. 

  • 9:24 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Repolling ordered in Bengal's Falta

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21 after complaints of irregularities and protests by locals. The counting of votes will take place on May 24. 

    According to ECI, they have issued these directives "on Consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal." 

  • 9:22 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA's second term in Puducherry?

    In the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, exit polls have predicted a likely return of the NDA to power for a second straight term. The NDA here includes the All India NR Congress and the BJP.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP's third term in Assam?

    In Assam, the BJP-led NDA under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership is projected to return to power likely with a bigger mandate.

     

  • 9:22 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    UDF projected to win Kerala

    In Kerala, the contest largely remains between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF. Here, exit polls have predicted a UDF's likely return to power.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    DMK's likely return in Tamil Nadu?

    In Tamil Nadu, exit polls have DMK's return to power. However, the entry of Vijay's TVK has changed the politics of the state, as many exit polls have projected that the party could emerge as kingmaker in the state.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP vs TMC contest in Bengal

    West Bengal witnessed a neck-and-neck contest this year between the TMC and the BJP. The TMC is seeking a fourth straight term, but the BJP is looking to oust Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)May 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Assembly election results to be declared on Monday

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry on Monday (May 4). The counting of votes will start at 8 am.

     

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Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026
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