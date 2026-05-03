Jabalpur boat tragedy: Body of last missing person recovered; death count climbs to 13 | 10 Points

Jabalpur:

The death count in the cruise boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district earlier this week increased to 13 after the bodies of a five-year-old and his uncle were recovered from the Bargi Dam this morning, said the police on Sunday.

"The bodies of Mayuram (5) and his uncle Kamraj (around 50), an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, were found floating and were fished out of the dam," Bargi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anjul Ayank Mishra told news agency PTI over the phone.

Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points: