Jabalpur cruise accident: New video shows sealed life jackets, people screaming as boat capsized

Jabalpur:

A newly surfaced video from inside the Bargi Dam cruise that capsized earlier this week captures the final moments before one of Madhya Pradesh’s deadliest tourism disasters, highlighting a complete breakdown of basic safety measures. The footage shows passengers sitting inside the vessel when water suddenly begins to rush in. Within moments, the atmosphere shifts from laughter to panic as the boat starts to lurch violently amid stormy conditions.

At least nine people were killed in the boat accident, which occurred on April 30. Some are still missing.

Crew members are seen hurriedly untying bundled life jackets only after the vessel had already begun sinking. Many passengers, without immediate access to safety gear, are seen scrambling to retrieve life jackets from sealed storage as the situation rapidly worsens.

The video supports survivors’ claims that essential safety protocols were not followed and that passengers were left to manage on their own during the accident.

Reports indicate that the cruise was carrying more than 40 tourists, even though tickets were issued for only 29. Despite this overcrowding, the vessel was allowed into the waters of Bargi Dam at a time when the India Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert, warning of severe weather conditions and wind speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits accident spot

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited the Bargi Dam reservoir where the boat capsized, as he announced a high-level inquiry into the accident, stating that no guilty person will be spared.

Speaking to reporters, he said services of 3 staff members, including cruise pilot Mahesh Patel and a helper, have been terminated, and action has also been taken against Sunil Maravi, manager of Hotel MPT Marble Rocks Resort, who has been suspended for negligence.

The chief minister also announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for each worker involved in the rescue operations after the accident. He said that those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances.

What happened on April 30

The incident took place on the evening of April 30 when a cruise capsized in Bargi Dam, leading to the death of 9 people. So far, 28 tourists have been rescued safely, while search operations are still underway for 4 missing persons.

According to officials, workers associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission played a crucial role in rescuing passengers and saving lives immediately after the accident.

The state government has announced compensation of 4 lakh rupees each for the families of those who lost their lives, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an additional ex gratia of 2 lakh rupees for the next of kin of the deceased.

Also read: Mother, 4-year-old son's bodies found holding each other recount haunting moments