Pune rape-murder case: NCW takes cognisance, flags concerns over women safety; Fadnavis seeks death penalty

Pune:

The horrific case of sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district has triggered widespread outrage. The incident, which took place in a village in Bhor tehsil, has led to protests with people demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused. Police said the child was allegedly lured by a 65-year-old labourer on the pretext of offering food before being taken to an isolated shed, where the crime was committed.

NCW takes suo motu cognisance

Taking serious note of the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance, calling the crime deeply disturbing and inhumane. The Commission said such incidents not only violate the rights of children but also expose major gaps in safety mechanisms. It strongly condemned the act and stressed the urgent need to ensure justice and stronger protection for young girls.

NCW has also urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to monitor the investigation closely and ensure that those responsible are given stringent punishment.

The Commission has called for immediate assistance and compensation for the victim’s family. It has also emphasised the need to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time under the POCSO Act and ensure a speedy trial through a fast-track court.

Ensuring timely justice, the Commission said, must remain a top priority in such sensitive cases.

Fadnavis seeks capital punishment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “condemnable and tragic” and assured strict action. He said the state government would push for capital punishment for the accused and approach the High Court for the appointment of a special public prosecutor. The case, he added, will be tried in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

According to police, the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage that showed him with the child shortly before she went missing. Acting quickly, officers arrested him within an hour of receiving information.

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