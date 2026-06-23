Mamata Banerjee expels Firhad Hakim, Arup Roy, others from TMC over secret meet with Ritabrata: Sources

Kolkata:

Amid ongoing internal turmoil within Trinamool Congress (TMC), party chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (June 23) expelled eight senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim and Arup Roy, from the party, who attended a meeting convened by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, said sources. According to sources within the TMC, show-cause notices were issued to several leaders who attended the closed-door meeting held on Monday and have been expelled from the party.

Among those who have been expelled are senior leaders and MLAs Firhad Hakim, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, among others.

TMC expels 8 leaders

The leaders expelled include:

Javed Ahmed Khan Firhad Hakim Arup Roy Rathin Ghosh Biplab Mitra Sabina Yasmin Aroop Biswas Snehasis Chakraborty

Firhad Hakim is considered one of the most influential leaders in the TMC. An MLA from Kolkata's port area, Hakim has served as Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation since 2018 and has held several important ministerial portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government. Hakim's political relationship with Mamata Banerjee stretches back decades and predates the TMC's rise to power in West Bengal. During several election campaigns, Mamata Banerjee herself publicly referred to the close bond between their families. Hakim and his family were often viewed as part of the Chief Minister's inner political circle.

Another prominent leader facing expulsion is Arup Roy, who served as the state's Minister in Charge of the Cooperation Department from 2011 until 2026 and was regarded as one of the party's senior organisational figures.

Ritabrata Banerjee's secret meeting

The development comes amid an internal organisational rift within the party after a rebel faction headed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday announced the constitution of a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson.

They also constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), while reiterating that he wanted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to play the role of mentor in the party.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said Arup Roy had been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress. They also named former minister Aroop Biswas and MLA Firhad Hakim as vice-chairpersons.

"A special session of the All India Trinamool Congress was organised here today. During this session, the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and the NWC were constituted through a unanimous election of delegates. Arup Roy has been elected as the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress," Ritabrata Banerjee said.

He said the 30-member committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha, and others, while Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Also Read: Who will helm 'real' TMC? Mamata moves EC after Ritabrata-led faction announces new committee

Also Read: Ritabrata Banerjee-led 'real TMC' faction forms new committee, suspends Abhishek Banerjee: Sources