Mammootty receives Padma Bhushan; R Madhavan, Alka Yagnik honoured at Padma Awards ceremony | Watch

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu is conferring the Padma Awards today, on June 23, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A total of 65 individuals are being facilitate at this second ceremony, comprising 2 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards. Earlier, 66 people were honoured with Padma Awards during the first ceremony held on May 26.

Mammootty conferred with the Padma Bhushan

Celebrities arrived in the national capital, Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the Padma Awards ceremony. Veteran South Indian actor Mammootty arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning accompanied by his family. He was seen with his son, the famous actor Dulquer Salmaan. When the superstar received the Padma Bhushan, Mammootty's wife, Sulfath and daughter, Surumi, were also present.

More than 400 films have starred Mammootty in various languages over a period of more than five decades. In addition to being an actor, he is also involved in several social and charitable causes. Commenting on this development, the actor expressed his feelings openly. According to Mathrubhumi News, Mammootty has remarked, 'there is nothing greater than the honour from the nation.'

It is worth noting that Mammootty was conferred the country's third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the fields of Indian cinema and art. In addition to Mammootty and R Madhavan, renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik have also been honoured with the Padma awards today.

R Madhavan, Alka Yagnik receive Padma awards

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor R Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema and art. On the other hand, eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Dharmendra posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan

The Padma Vibhushan award, which is the second highest civilian award, has been given to Dharmendra posthumously, while his wife Hema Malini has accepted the honour in Delhi on May 25.

It is worth mentioning that prior to Republic Day this year, the government announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, comprising 5 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awards. Prior to this, 66 people had already received this honor at the first ceremony held on May 26.

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