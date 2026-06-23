Man pushed to death while clicking pictures at Pune fort, fiancee and her lover arrested

Pune:

A sensational case on Tuesday came to light from the historic Lohagad Fort in the rural Lonavala area of ​​Maharashtra. A young woman, Siya Gaoyal, conspired with her male friend Chetan Chaudhary to kill her 26-year-old fiance Ketan Agrawal by pushing him off the fort. Initially, an attempt was made to pass the incident off as an accident, but a police investigation exposed the murder plot. The police have arrested the accused fiancee and her friend.

Here's what Ketan Vishal Agarwal's father said

On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, his father said, "They (Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal) got engaged in February. They were leaving for Bali on the 6th; four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport. Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler. The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan with an object, and threw him down from the top. The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly. The local Rural SP, Sandeep Singh Gill, provided exceptional support; he immediately shared the details with us and arrested both individuals. Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court. If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed. Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?"

What is the full story?

According to information provided by police officials, the incident was reported on June 18, 2026. Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal—a couple engaged to be married (having been engaged in February 2026)—had visited Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.

Between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, Siya Goyal informed family members and the police that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from Lohagad Fort, resulting in his death. Upon receiving this information, fort security guards, the police, and the families of both the deceased and the woman arrived at the scene.

Shocking facts emerged during the probe

On the day of the incident itself, a case of accidental death (AD No. 36/2026) was registered at the police station under Section 194, and an investigation was initiated. However, several shocking facts emerged during the probe.

The deceased, Ketan Agarwal, was an experienced trekker who frequently went on treks. Given this background, the police found it hard to believe that he had simply lost his balance and fallen. Moreover, Ketan's family members harbored deep suspicions regarding the incident and lodged a complaint with the police and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Mystery Unraveled with technical evidence

When the police meticulously examined information from confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, the entire conspiracy was exposed. The investigation revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. Siya's family runs a business in the Market Yard, and Chetan also has a shop nearby; consequently, the two had known each other for about a year. Siya and Chetan Chaudhary had conspired together to eliminate Ketan Agarwal.

Murder case registered, both accused in custody

As part of the pre-planned conspiracy, they took Ketan to Lohagad Fort and pushed him off; Ketan died as a result of the fall. A case (Crime No. 168/2026) has been registered against the accused at the Lonavala Rural Police Station under Section 103 (Murder) and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have taken both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary into custody, and during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Agarwal was scheduled to marry Goyal later this year. It was learned that the families had made elaborate wedding preparations, including booking a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the ceremony.

Police say circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious

Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill, said the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, which prompted police to investigate the case thoroughly. "Our teams examined multiple angles, including financial disputes and personal relationships. During the probe, police allegedly found that Goyal was in a relationship with another man, identified as Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune," he said.

The investigation showed that Goyal was unwilling to marry Agarwal and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chaudhary, the official said. The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal. As part of the plan, Goyal took him to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of an outing, while Chaudhary was called to the spot later. The duo then allegedly pushed Agarwal off the fort, leading to his death, police said.

Lohagad Fort is linked to the history of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With inputs from Sameer Sheikh)

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