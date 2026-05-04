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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: The election battle in Tamil Nadu mainly revolves around the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election will begin shortly. Tamil Nadu completed polling for all 234 assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 23. The state recorded a strong voter turnout of over 85%. The polling process was conducted smoothly under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with strict security and detailed planning in place. The election battle in Tamil Nadu mainly revolves around the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). At the same time, new and smaller players are also trying to make their mark. Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is being closely watched as a fresh entrant. Other parties in the race include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), VCK, and PMK.

In the last assembly elections held in 2021, the DMK-led alliance returned to power with a strong victory, winning 159 seats. This marked a comeback after ten years in opposition. The AIADMK alliance secured 75 seats, placing it in the role of the main opposition.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu assembly election results...

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results LIVE

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  • 6:24 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 state polls?

    The 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a clear change of government, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK, returning to power after a decade. Polling for all 234 Assembly seats was held in a single phase on April 6, 2021, and counting was scheduled for May 2, 2021, according to the Election Commission of India. The DMK won 133 seats on its own, crossing the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, listed as ADMK in ECI statistical tables, finished second with 66 seats. The DMK-led alliance ended with 159 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance won 75 seats.

  • 6:14 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CM MK Stalin seeks strengthening governance record

    What sets this election apart is the prominence of key personalities. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking to strengthen his governance record, while opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming for a political comeback. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working to expand its presence through high-profile leaders, making the contest as much about leadership narratives as policy issues.

  • 6:13 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Kay candidates in Tamil Nadu elections

    MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin: The father-son duo and DMK bigwigs are contesting from the Kolathur and Chepauk Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively. Stalin has represented Kolathur since 2011, while Udhayanidhi is seeking to retain his seat after winning it in 2021.

    Vijay: Heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. The party, launched in February 2024, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies.

    Edappadi K Palaniswami: The AIADMK general secretary and the NDA’s chief ministerial face, is contesting once again from Edappadi, aiming for a fourth consecutive term since 2011.

    O Panneerselvam: In a significant political shift, Panneerselvam has joined the DMK after his long association with the AIADMK. He is contesting from Bodinayakkanur, a constituency he has won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

    Tamilisai Soundararajan: The BJP leader is contesting from Mylapore and brings prior experience as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

    Nainar Nagendran of the BJP is contesting from Sattur, shifting from Tirunelveli, which he won in 2021.

    Seeman (NTK) leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi and continues to campaign on Tamil identity, environmental issues, and anti-establishment themes, maintaining a strong grassroots base.

    Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) is a key face in the Coimbatore region, combining organisational strength with electoral experience while also playing a strategic role in the campaign.

    Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK) remains an influential figure in northern Tamil Nadu, particularly among Vanniyar voters, and is a key ally within the NDA, shaping outcomes in closely contested constituencies.

  • 6:01 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on the Tamil Nadu assembly election results here.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Assembly Election 2026
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