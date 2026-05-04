Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?

MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin: The father-son duo and DMK bigwigs are contesting from the Kolathur and Chepauk Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively. Stalin has represented Kolathur since 2011, while Udhayanidhi is seeking to retain his seat after winning it in 2021.

Vijay: Heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. The party, launched in February 2024, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies.

Edappadi K Palaniswami: The AIADMK general secretary and the NDA’s chief ministerial face, is contesting once again from Edappadi, aiming for a fourth consecutive term since 2011.

O Panneerselvam: In a significant political shift, Panneerselvam has joined the DMK after his long association with the AIADMK. He is contesting from Bodinayakkanur, a constituency he has won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Tamilisai Soundararajan: The BJP leader is contesting from Mylapore and brings prior experience as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Nainar Nagendran of the BJP is contesting from Sattur, shifting from Tirunelveli, which he won in 2021.

Seeman (NTK) leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi and continues to campaign on Tamil identity, environmental issues, and anti-establishment themes, maintaining a strong grassroots base.

Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) is a key face in the Coimbatore region, combining organisational strength with electoral experience while also playing a strategic role in the campaign.

Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK) remains an influential figure in northern Tamil Nadu, particularly among Vanniyar voters, and is a key ally within the NDA, shaping outcomes in closely contested constituencies.