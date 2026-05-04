Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election will begin shortly. Tamil Nadu completed polling for all 234 assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 23. The state recorded a strong voter turnout of over 85%. The polling process was conducted smoothly under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, with strict security and detailed planning in place. The election battle in Tamil Nadu mainly revolves around the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). At the same time, new and smaller players are also trying to make their mark. Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is being closely watched as a fresh entrant. Other parties in the race include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), VCK, and PMK.
In the last assembly elections held in 2021, the DMK-led alliance returned to power with a strong victory, winning 159 seats. This marked a comeback after ten years in opposition. The AIADMK alliance secured 75 seats, placing it in the role of the main opposition.
Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu assembly election results...