Assembly Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for Baramati, Bagalkot, Davanagere South at 8 am

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for Assembly bypolls in Umreth in Gujarat, Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka, Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra, Koridang in Nagaland and Dharamanagar in Tripura will start at 8 am amid tight security. A voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in the byelection to Baramati Assembly constituency in Maharashtra where deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is a contestant. The turnout was estimated at 56.20 per cent in Rahuri, another assembly constituency where a byelection was held. The death of then Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 necessitated the bypoll in Baramati.

The Rahuri assembly seat became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death in October last year. His son Akshay Kardile is in the fray as a BJP candidate.

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in both Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where bypolls were held. While the turnout in Bagalkot was 65.68 per cent, it was 63.04 per cent in Davanagere South. The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).

A voter turnout of 59.04 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to the Umreth assembly seat in Gujarat's Anand district. The bypoll, necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar last month, witnessed a direct contest between BJP candidate Harshad Govindbhai Parmar and Congress nominee Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan.

A total of 82.21 per cent of 22,382 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Koridang assembly constituency in Nagaland's Mokokchung district. As many as 18,400 votes were polled by the close of voting. An estimated 79.84 per cent voter turnout was recorded as polling for the byelection to Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura.