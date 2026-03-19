Assembly bypolls 2026: BJP announces candidates for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura

New Delhi:

The BJP on Thursday announced list of its candidates for bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura scheduled to be held on April 9. The party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the Ponda seat in Goa, Daochier I Imchen from the Koridang seat in Nagaland and Jahar Chakraborti from the Dharmanagar seat in Tripura.

Veerabhadrayya Charantimath will contest from Bagalkot

Veerabhadrayya Charantimath will contest from the Bagalkot seat, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa will join the fray from Davanagere South seat in Karnataka, according to the list released by the BJP.

The development comes as bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and in another three constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on April 23, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar announced on Sunday.

Counting of votes for bye-elections will be held on May 4

Kumar said the counting of votes for bye-elections will be held on May 4 for all eight constituencies. The bypolls in all eight constituencies were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs.

The eight constituencies are include Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

Check full list of constituencies

Lok Sabha seats: Basirhat (West Bengal), Shillong (Meghalaya).

Assembly seats-

Goa: Ponda Gujarat: Umreth Karnataka: Bagalkot, Davanagere South Maharashtra: Rahuri, Baramati Nagaland: Koridang Tripura: Dharmanagar

Poll schedule and phases

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar detailed the timeline at the press conference in the national capital on March 15 and said, "Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. The schedule would be that the assembly constituencies for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on the 9th of April and for the assembly constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on April 23. The counting shall be on May 4 for all the cases."

This two-phase structure syncs with main assembly polls: Phase 1 on April 9 for Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkot, Davanagere South), Nagaland (Koridang) and Tripura (Dharmanagar); Phase 2 on April 23 for Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati). All counting will happen uniformly on May 4 (Monday), streamlining logistics.

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Assembly bypolls for eight constituencies will be held in two phases | Check full list and schedule