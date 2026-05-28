US, Iran near deal? Tehran on board for nuclear talks, ceasefire extension; Trump's approval awaited

Washington:

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire in their three-month conflict by another 60 days while beginning negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. According to a US official familiar with the discussions, cited by AP, the proposed agreement still requires approval from President Donald Trump before it can be finalised.

Iran has not yet publicly confirmed the reported arrangement.

US accuses Iran of violating ceasefire

The development comes at a sensitive moment, as tensions between the two countries have continued despite the existing ceasefire. Earlier on Thursday, the US military accused Iran of breaching the truce after Kuwait reported coming under attack following recent American military operations against Iran.

The possible deal was first reported by Axios.

US Central Command said Kuwait intercepted missiles launched from Iran late Wednesday night. American military officials described the incident as an "egregious ceasefire violation." Kuwait also confirmed that its air defence systems had intercepted missiles and drones, although officials did not specify the intended targets.

Iran, meanwhile, said it had retaliated for earlier US strikes by targeting an American military base in a Gulf country, though it did not identify the location. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as "blatant aggression."

The latest escalation followed US claims that American forces had carried out additional strikes on Iran. Washington said four attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz were shot down, while another Iranian drone control station in Bandar Abbas was destroyed before a fifth drone could be launched.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later acknowledged the strike near Bandar Abbas International Airport through the state-run IRNA news agency. The force said it had responded by attacking the base responsible for the US operations.

Talks continue despite accusations

Despite repeated accusations of ceasefire violations from both sides, Washington and Tehran have continued diplomatic discussions and avoided a return to full-scale war. President Trump has maintained that progress is being made in negotiations.

On Monday, the Pentagon said the US conducted "self-defense" strikes against missile launch sites and boats involved in laying naval mines in southern Iran.

The conflict has raised fears across the Middle East and affected global energy markets. Trump is seeking an agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route through which around one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas previously passed. Iran’s closure of the waterway has caused oil prices and fuel costs to rise sharply worldwide.

The US also wants Iran to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Tehran, however, is demanding relief from economic sanctions and the release of frozen assets to support its struggling economy.

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