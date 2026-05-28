Siddaramaiah steps down as Karnataka CM, vows to remain indebted to Congress: 'All MLAs united'

New Delhi:

Siddaramaiah on Thursday resigned from his post as Karnataka Chief Minister after days of turbulence in the state's political landscape. Flanked by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s secretary at Raj Bhavan, as the latter is not in the city.

The development came just hours after Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues, during which he informed them of his decision to step down from the position.

Addressing a press conference after his resignation, Siddaramaiah said that the party high command had asked him to step down and that the interests of the state were of utmost importance to him. He added that he had also offered to resign on several occasions before.

Siddaramaiah thanks Rahul, Sonia

Siddaramaiah thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving him the opportunity, adding that the state government continues to enjoy a full majority.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office. I have kept my word and resigned (as Chief Minister) when the High Command asked me to do so,” Siddaramaiah said.

“I got the opportunity to serve people of Karnataka twice, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge,” he added.

Karnataka Governor’s Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar said he has received Siddaramaiah’s resignation but only the Governor is entitled to accept it.

"I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns,” he said.

Congress' high-stakes meeting

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were called to Delhi by the Congress leadership for a series of discussions held at the party headquarters. The meetings were attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

According to reports, the party leadership urged Siddaramaiah to step aside to facilitate a change in Karnataka’s leadership. In return, he was said to have been offered a role at the national level along with a possible Rajya Sabha nomination.

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