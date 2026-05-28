Karnataka leadership change LIVE: Siddaramaiah to hold key breakfast meeting amid resignation rumours

Bengaluru:

A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the Governor's appointment, a day after he was apparently asked by the party high command to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post. He is likely to tender his resignation today after the breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues, which will also be attended by Shivakumar.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal arrived in Bengaluru to oversee the transition.

The development follows the Congress high command reportedly asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offering him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role. Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from top party leader Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Surjewala.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Karnataka leadership change.