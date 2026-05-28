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Karnataka leadership change LIVE: Siddaramaiah to hold key breakfast meeting amid resignation rumours

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Karnataka leadership change LIVE: Speculations of a change of guard have been intense in the wake of the party's top brass having had marathon discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi on Tuesday, with reports inidcating the transition of power is very much likely now.

Karnataka leadership change
Karnataka leadership change Image Source : India TV
Bengaluru:

A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the Governor's appointment, a day after he was apparently asked by the party high command to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post. He is likely to tender his resignation today after the breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues, which will also be attended by Shivakumar. 

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal arrived in Bengaluru to oversee the transition.

The development follows the Congress high command reportedly asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offering him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role. Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from top party leader Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Surjewala.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Karnataka leadership change.

Live updates :Karnataka leadership change

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Siddharamaiha to visit Delhi today

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiha will be coming to Delhi today.

    (Report: Vijai Laxmi)

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    New CM likely to take oath on May 30

    According to the sources also said that the oath-taking ceremony for a new chief minister is likely to take place on Saturday (May 30). 

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Karnataka may get three Deputy CMs

    Amid ongoing political discussions within the Congress over leadership change in Karnataka, sources said the party is considering appointing three Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women.

    Probable names of deputy CMs

    These could be the probable deputy CM names being considered by the Congress party.

    • G Parameshwara / Priyank Kharge  (Dalit quota)
    • Yathindra Siddaramaiah (OBC)
    • MB Patil / Eshwar Khandre (Lingayat)
    • KJ George / UT Khader/ BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority)
  • 8:31 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Supporters DK Shivakumar gather outside his residence in Bengaluru

    Supporters of Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar have gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru amid the political developments and speculations around the CM post.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mid-term Assembly polls in Karnataka, predicts BY Vijayendra

    Meanwhile, taking a dig at the ruling party, BJP state president BY Vijayendra claimed that the Congress high command's possible "decision" was to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after concluding that the state government had "failed" to provide good governance during the last three years. He also predicted mid-term Assembly polls in the state irrespective of who becomes the next chief minister.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Don't' speculate: Surjewala

    As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha seat for Siddaramaiah

    According to sources, the party's central leadership on Tuesday asked Siddaramaiah to communicate his decision on stepping down from the post to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. During the high-level meeting held in Delhi, Siddaramaiah was reportedly offered a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, it was also suggested by senior leader Rahul Gandhi that he may consider moving to the Upper House of Parliament.

    However, Siddaramaiah is said to have informed the leadership that he is not keen on shifting to national politics at this stage. He has reportedly asked for more time to think over the proposal before making a final decision.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Karnataka Governor not in Bengaluru

    Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot is not in Bengaluru today; according to Raj Bhavan sources, he has had to travel to Mumbai on urgent business. However, sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the plan to submit the resignation to the Governor's office would proceed as scheduled. According to the CMO, there will be no change in plans due to the Governor's absence, and the resignation will still be formally submitted to the Governor's office.

    (Report: T Raghvan) 

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Siddaramaiah supporters protest

    Supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gathered outside his official residence on Wednesday, protesting amid intense speculation that he may step down. Police deployed outside his official residence, Kaveri, whisked away the protesters in buses as they shouted slogans. The protesters also raised slogans against the Congress leadership, expressing displeasure over the move for a CM change.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Siddaramaiah to host breakfast for cabinet colleagues

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will host his cabinet colleagues for breakfast on Thursday, and later call on the Governor with his resignation. Keeping up the suspense, the 77 year-old veteran leader refused to comment on the raging speculations on Wednesday and said he would comment on the matter a day later.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Will Siddaramaiah resign today?

    A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the Governor's appointment, a day after he was apparently asked by the party high command to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post. He is likely to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, apparently to tender his resignation.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka
Karnataka Congress Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics
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