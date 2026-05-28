US carries out fresh strike in Iran, hits military facility near Strait of Hormuz

Washington:

The US carried out fresh defensive strikes on an Iranian military facility on Wednesday (local time) after American forces shot down multiple Iranian attack drones near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, according to US officials. The officials familiar with the operation said US Central Command forces intercepted and destroyed four Iranian one-way attack drones that were considered a potential threat around the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces also targeted an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was allegedly preparing to launch a fifth drone, officials said. The officials spoke with news agency Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.

The latest military action marks the second US "defensive strike" against Iran this week and comes amid heightened tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

'Iran negotiating on fumes': Trump

The strikes came after President Donald Trump asserted that Iran is "negotiating on fumes" and insisted that November's midterm elections won't make him rush into a deal to end the nearly three-month-old conflict that's spurred unease across the global economy.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump expressed confidence that an agreement with Iran could be close. Over the weekend, he had claimed that Washington and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a settlement, though officials indicated discussions remain fluid and unresolved.

He painted a grim picture of Iran’s economy, saying the country is in "free fall," alleging inflation has surged to 250 percent and claiming the Iranian currency has effectively lost its value.

"Their whole economic system is broken down," he said.

Reiterating his long-standing position on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump declared that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon," adding, "They would use it instantly. I'm doing this for the world, not just for us."

Trump on Hormuz blockade

On the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, Trump vowed that the key shipping route would remain open for everyone. He said the US will keep a watch on it but no country is going to control it.

Trump also rejected the possibility of sanctions relief as part of any nuclear agreement with Tehran. In comments to PBS News, he insisted Iran would have to surrender its highly enriched uranium without receiving economic concessions in return.

"No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no," Trump said. "They're gonna give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all."

On being asked if the US will accept Iran handing over its enriched uranium to either Russia or China, Trump said he was not in favour of the move.

Also Read: 'Iran negotiating on fumes, wants deal': Trump vows to 'finish the job' as peace talks hang fire

Also Read: Iran begins restoring internet after long blackout, slams recent US strikes as show of 'bad faith'