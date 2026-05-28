'Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya': Shamita Shetty slams trolls mocking her age, unmarried status

New Delhi:

Shamita Shetty has had enough of people commenting on her age and personal life. The actor recently called out trolls on Instagram after receiving unsolicited remarks about being unmarried at 47. While her sister Shilpa Shetty is married with two children, Shamita has often said she never wanted to get married just because society expects it. Over the years, she has spoken openly about choosing her own path and living life on her own terms.

What did Shamita Shetty write?

Sharing screenshots of the comments on her Instagram Stories, Shamita responded strongly to those mocking her appearance and questioning why she never got married. One of the comments read, “Apki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi.” Reacting to it, Shamita wrote, “Yes, I will look different. Things change with time; it’s the natural way of life. Nothing stays forever, including physical appearance! BUT for my age, I’m healthy, fit, and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me… and that’s all that matters to me."

She also addressed another comment that said, “Agar shaadi time par kar leti to aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote.” Shamita replied, “Toh? Yes, you stated the obvious… so? Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai. Most importantly, why the hell do you follow us single women to age-shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man-like, male-centric thought process! Please do me a favour and unfollow me pronto!”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTY)Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty's work front

Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein in 2000 and later appeared in films like Zeher, Fareb and Cash. After taking a break from acting, she focused on interior design before returning to the spotlight through reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

The actor was also linked to Raqesh Bapat after the two met on Bigg Boss OTT. Though their relationship became a talking point among fans, Shamita confirmed in 2022 that they had parted ways.

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