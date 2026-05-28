Israel claims two senior Hamas operatives eliminated in Gaza strikes: Know all about them

Gaza City:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it struck two "senior" Hamas operatives in northern Gaza a short while ago, adding that further details will be shared later, Times of Israel reported.

In the meantime, Al Jazeera, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society, reported that at least four Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential house in central Gaza City.

Muhammad Odeh eliminated in Gaza strike

The development comes after the Israeli Air Force, Israel Defence Forces, eliminated Muhammad Odeh in Gaza, the new leader of the military wing of the terrorist organisation Hamas and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

'The operation was carried out on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz,' Israel PMO said in a post on X.

Know all about Muhammad Odeh

Odeh served as the head of Hamas's intelligence staff during the October 7 massacre and was appointed - about a week ago - to replace Ezzedine al-Haddad, who was eliminated in an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago.

Odeh was also responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

We have now struck Muhammad Odeh: Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu also shared the confirmation in an X post, vowing to eliminate all involved in the October 7, 2023, massacre."We have now struck Muhammad Odeh- the leader of Hamas's military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. We will get to all of them," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that it had struck military structures, command centres and launch sites used by Hezbollah in Lebanon throughout the day.Since the start of the week, Israeli forces have struck 550 Hezbollah targets, the military added.

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