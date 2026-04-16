Israel launches heavy strikes in Gaza City, kills three including Hamas communication commander

Gaza City:

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out an intense military operation in Gaza City and claimed to have eliminated a key Hamas commander. According to the IDF, the objective of the strike was to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military structure and to foil any upcoming attacks. The army identified the slain commander as Ahmad Abu Khudaira, who was active in Hamas' communication unit in the Gaza City region. In a post shared on X, the IDF said he was involved in advancing plans for terror attacks against Israeli soldiers and posed a direct threat to the forces.

Two more Hamas operatives neutralised

The IDF said the strike was part of a broader military campaign in the area, where additional locations were also targeted. During the operation, two more people, identified as Islam Hisham Riyad Kanita and Mahmoud Hamed Yousuf Hamdouna, were killed. The army said both men were actively engaged in efforts to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities, including continuing their work even during the ceasefire period. The operation underscores Israel's renewed focus on preventing Hamas from re-establishing its operational strength.

Israeli strikes continue beyond Gaza City

It is to be noted here that Israeli forces also carried out attacks outside Gaza City. In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the army targeted a pickup truck carrying armed Hamas operatives. According to a report by The Times of Israel, the men in the vehicle were planning attacks on Israeli troops. The IDF said, "As soon as they were identified, soldiers immediately launched an attack and eliminated the armed terrorists to prevent an imminent threat." Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that four people were killed after an Israeli strike hit a police vehicle operated by Hamas in Gaza City.

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