Israel wiped out entire villages in Lebanon by rigging homes with explosives

Beirut:

The Israeli military has razed entire villages during its offensive in southern Lebanon, using explosives to rig homes and destroy them through large-scale remote detonations. The Guardian, three videos shared by the Israeli military and on social media show such mass demolitions in the border villages of Taybeh, Naqoura, and Deir Seryan along the Israel–Lebanon border.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media outlets have also reported similar incidents in other nearby villages, although satellite imagery to independently verify all these claims has not been readily available.

Israel to destroy ‘all houses’ near Lebanon border

The demolitions came after Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, called for the destruction of "all houses" in border villages. "All houses in villages near the Lebanese border will be destroyed, in accordance with the model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza, in order to permanently remove the threats near the border to northern residents," he said.

The Israeli military destroyed 90 per cent of homes in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The tactic of mass destruction of homes in Gaza, where Israel has been accused of committing genocide, was described as domicide by academics, a strategy that is used to systematically destroy and damage civilian housing to render entire areas uninhabitable.

Israeli military targeting Hezbollah infrastructure

The Israeli military has said that the demolitions are aimed at targeting infrastructure linked to Hezbollah, including tunnels and military facilities, which it alleges are embedded within civilian homes.

Israel has also indicated plans to occupy large parts of southern Lebanon, proposing the creation of a "security zone" extending up to the Litani River. It has said displaced residents would not be allowed to return until the safety of its northern cities is ensured, raising concerns about prolonged displacement.

However, rights groups have warned that such large-scale remote demolitions could constitute wanton destruction and potentially qualify as a war crime. Under the laws of war, the deliberate destruction of civilian property is prohibited unless it is justified by legitimate military necessity.

Also Read: Trump announces US to blockade ships to Hormuz, vows to 'finish up' Iran after peace talks collapse

Also Read: 'Gave best offer to Iran, no breakthrough yet': JD Vance after three rounds of US-Iran talks