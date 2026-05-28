Twisha Sharma death case: MP High Court quashes former judge Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail

Jabalpur:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to mother-in-law Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case, quashing an order by a sessions court passed on May 15. Giribala, who is a retired Bhopal district judge, could be arrested at any moment by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or she may choose to surrender before the court.

In its 17-page order on Wednesday, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, "In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed."

Earlier, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a lawyer said.

Later, the CBI team along with Samarth reached his mother Giribala Singh's house in Katara Hills area to further probe the death of Twisha.

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12.

It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused.

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Also Read: Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, on the run for 10 days, arrested in Jabalpur