Ebola outbreak: India dispatches emergency medical supplies to Congo amid rising cases across Central Africa

New Delhi:

India has sent a major consignment of emergency pharmaceutical materials to support the escalating Ebola response in Congo. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the shipment was handed over in Uganda to its Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre, which will immediately channel the aid to affected areas in eastern DR Congo. According to Africa CDC, the assistance package consists of essential diagnostic tools, therapeutic medicines, infection prevention and control gear, along with materials required for patient management.

The agency publicly welcomed the delivery, noting, "Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the DRC." It further expressed gratitude to India for its "continued support and commitment to protecting lives and advancing health security across the continent".

The Bundibugyo strain and rising concerns

The Bundibugyo variant, one of the six known Ebola virus species, has triggered multiple outbreaks in Africa since it was first identified in Uganda in 2007. The World Health Organisation says no approved vaccines or treatments exist for this specific strain. Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals and often leads to fever, severe vomiting, diarrhoea and internal or external bleeding.

Human transmission can begin when individuals come into contact with the blood or bodily secretions of infected wildlife such as fruit bats, gorillas, chimpanzees, forest antelope or monkeys, often found dead or ill in rainforest regions.

Growing regional health emergency

India's involvement comes at a time when the country has strengthened its health cooperation with Africa, particularly through medicine and vaccine support during major health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO recently classified the ongoing Ebola escalation in Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

More than 1,000 suspected infections and at least 220 deaths have been reported so far, with seven confirmed cases in Uganda. Both WHO and humanitarian groups caution that the real spread could be much wider than current figures suggest.

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